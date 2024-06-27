DART’s Independence Day Schedule

In Sussex County, DART’s Beach Bus service and Route 305 Beach Connection will operate on July 4th, with Paratransit service operating complimentary ADA-only service. Aside from the routes listed below for New Castle County, all other DART services will not operate on July 4th.

Additional Information from DART First State:

DART will offer bus service in New Castle County on Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40, 42 and 64 operating on a Sunday schedule. Paratransit service will operate complimentary ADA-only service.