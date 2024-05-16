DataTech Digital is looking for Marketing Representatives

DataTech Digital helps local businesses grow into brands. We are looking for marketing representatives to help businesses in Salisbury, MD and the surrounding area grow. While our business focuses on radio advertising we also have multiple platforms to reach listeners and viewers of The Talk of Delmarva and Industry News Online.

Requirements are a passion for marketing; willingness to learn the tools and systems we use; and a desire to grow your knowledge about branding businesses on DELMARVA. DataTech Digital offers a salary during training and a commission based compensation package. The compensation package includes contributions towards healthcare, a retirement program, and more.

If you have a passion to help businesses grow, own a vehicle, and like building long term relationships, we invite you to reach out to mailto:growing@wgmd.com

DataTech Digital is an equal opportunity employer.