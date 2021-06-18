Days Are Numbered For Indian River Power Plant

The coal-fired Indian River Power Plant will be put out of service next year.

NRG Energy made the announcement during an investor day presentation Thursday. The decision was made to retire several plants following the recent PJM Interconnection capacity auction.

In a statement, NRG said closing the plants was a difficult but necessary decision in light of low market prices. About 50 people at the Indian River plant are affected by the decision to retire the plant around June 2022.

NRG said employees will have the opportunity to apply for open positions, and will provide transition assistance and severance in accordance with its policies and applicable collective bargaining agreements.