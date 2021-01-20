DC Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Rehoboth Area

A Washington, DC man has been arrested at a motel in the Rehoboth Beach area on drug-related charges.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers invested a suspicious parked vehicle in back of the American Inn and Suites on Airport Road. Police said 21-year-old Darius Coulbourn was the only occupant of the vehicle, and that marijuana was out in plain view.

A search turned up additional plastic bags of marijuana, the largest containing nearly 18-grams, as well as drug paraphernalia. Coulbourn was taken into custody without incident.

Delaware State Police released the following details about the investigation:

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, the following items were located:

Drug Paraphernalia

1-clear plastic bag containing approximately 10.46 grams marijuana

1- clear plastic bag containing approximately 17.91 grams marijuana

1- clear plastic bag containing approximately 2.16 grams marijuana

1-clear plastic bag containing approximately 1.52 grams marijuana

1-clear plastic bag containing approximately 0.62 grams marijuana

Coulbourn was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Coulbourn was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.