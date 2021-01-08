DC Riot Prompts Concerns About Protection At State Capitols

Delaware legislative leaders said Thursday that with the start of the new legislative session just days away, they are reviewing security protocols with Capitol Police and the Office of Safety and Homeland Security.

In response to the invasion at the US Capitol, House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (D- Rehoboth Beach) and Senate President pro tem David Sokola (D- Newark) said it’s their responsibility to do everything possible to “prevent similar chaos from overwhelming our own capitol.” They are are also insistent on “proportional law enforcement responses that discern between peaceful protests and criminal behavior.”

The joint statement issued by Schwartzkopf and Sokola follows:

“Yesterday’s insurrection at the United States Capitol was surreal to many who watched it unfold on live television. Regrettably, though, it wasn’t the least bit surprising. When anti-democracy forces ascend to power and incendiary language is repeatedly deployed to stoke fear and division, acts of violence by sinister forces are the direct outcome.

While we are horrified by yesterday’s attack on our democracy, we must look forward. As leaders in the General Assembly, we have a responsibility to do everything possible to prevent similar chaos from overwhelming our own capitol. We also must insist on proportional law enforcement responses that discern between peaceful protests and criminal behavior. We will be meeting with Capitol Police and the Office of Homeland Security for a thorough review of our security protocols.

First and foremost, we must protect the health and safety of our colleagues, our staff and the public who visit Legislative Hall to lawfully exercise their democratic freedoms.

In the face of unprecedented angst and turmoil, the clearest path to restoring order to our Republic is by rolling up our sleeves and dispensing with the difficult work of democracy. Congress proved that last night, and we intend to do our part in the days and weeks ahead by making meaningful progress that will enhance the lives and livelihoods of all Delawareans.”