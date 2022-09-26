DCSS Returns Licenses to Parents Complying with Child Support

A small listening session held by the Delaware Division of Child Support Services led to more than 1,000 non-custodial parents being notified that that the suspension of their Delaware licenses has been lifted. The Division learned from a group of parents that although they were now in compliance with their child support obligation, they had never sought the return of their licenses. Over 1300 active child support cases dating back to 2013 were reviewed – and DCSS was able to reinstate 86% of the licenses to the paying non-custodial parent.

In a release from DHSS:

Parents whose licenses were reinstated will need to pay any fees associated with having their licenses reinstated at the licensing agency. Letters are being sent by DCSS to the paying parents to notify them that the suspension of their licenses has been lifted for making consistent child support payments.

DCSS can suspend driver’s, recreational, business, and professional licenses issued by partnering state agencies for parents who owe at least $3,500 in past due child support and have not made a payment, as ordered by Family Court, in the past 60 days. Additionally, license suspensions can occur for parents who have an outstanding Capias or bench warrant issued by Family Court for failure to appear at any paternity or child support proceeding.

DCSS is unable to return a suspended license if an outstanding Capias or bench warrant is issued by Family Court. Parents with an outstanding Capias or bench warrant are encouraged to contact the Family Court to resolve the matter and have the outstanding Capias or bench warrant canceled.

Paying parents are encouraged to contact DCSS if they believe they have made payments for six months or more and their license has been suspended.

Any parent seeking assistance with paying their child support can contacting the Division of Child Support Services at 302-577-7171. To learn more, visit DCSS’s website.