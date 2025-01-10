DDA Cancels Poultry-related Sessions During DE Ag Week

The Department of Agriculture has canceled all poultry-related sessions scheduled for Delaware Ag Week next week. Officials say that even with the biosecurity precautions for all attendees – the risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza is increasing for the region’s poultry farms and backyard flocks. There have been two flocks found positive in Delaware. Session scheduled for Monday, January 13th – afternoon and evening poultry sessions and Wednesday, January 15th – small flock poultry session – have been canceled. All attendees are asked not to wear clothing or footwear that has been in or around poultry or wild birds. Foot baths will be available throughout the week, and hand sanitizer and Lysol will also be available.

This event is brought to you by the Delaware Department of Agriculture, the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension, and the Delaware State University Cooperative Extension. These organizations are equal opportunity providers. For more information on Delaware Ag Week, visit https://sites.udel.edu/delawareagweek/