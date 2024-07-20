DE Ag & Animal Welfare Officials Warn Against Taking Lost Dogs to the Pound

Kennel cough has been identified in Delaware. Department of Agriculture officials say the disease was found in late June – affecting shelter and rescue dogs. Kennel cough causes upper and lower respiratory signs and death. Symptoms include lethargy, lack of appetite, fever, difficulty breathing. Officials say that as of July 11th three Delaware animal shelters and one private rescue have confirmed out breaks in dogs and another shelter has treated affected dogs as veterinary outpatients. A control order has been issued by the DE Department of Ag restricting the movement of dogs into and out of Delaware shelters and rescues. The order is in effect for 30 days, but can be extended.

Delaware officials encourage people encountering lost dogs to explore all options before taking them to the pound.

“Stray dogs are usually found very close to home, and by walking the dog around the neighborhood or checking with neighbors, the dog can often be reunited with their owner(s) with no need for impoundment,” said Office of Animal Welfare Executive Director Christina Motoyoshi. “We ask that all finders post the dog on the State Lost and Found Pet Registry so the owner(s) may quickly find their pet.

“Additionally, posting the dog on the Nextdoor app and other forms of social media can be extremely effective,” she said. “We thank the public for their assistance as we try to limit the number of impounded dogs and work to reunite every lost dog with their owner.”