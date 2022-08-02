DE AG Joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

Delaware is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against companies responsible for a majority of foreign robocalls into the U-S. The goal is to cut down on the illegal robocalls. And officials in the AG’s office tell the Talk of Delmarva that robotexts, while a little different, are also a priority for the group.

Read the press release from the Delaware Attorney General’s office:

Attorney General Jennings announces formation of nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

Attorney General Kathy Jennings today announced that Delaware is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan nationwide Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.

“Robocalls are a nationwide problem that Delawareans — including me — deal with every day,” said Attorney General Jennings “The nature of these scams makes it nigh-impossible for any one state to single-handedly stop robocalls; but this task force combines our resources and focuses them on the bad actors in the telecom industry who enable this scourge. We will take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers.”

The Task Force has issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other entities that are allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic. Gateway providers that bring foreign traffic into the U.S. telephone network have a responsibility to ensure the traffic is legal, but these providers are not taking sufficient action to stop robocall traffic. In many cases, they appear to be intentionally turning a blind eye in return for steady revenue. The Task Force will focus on the bad actors throughout the telecommunications industry, to help reduce the number robocalls that consumers receive and benefit the companies that are following the rules.

Attorney General Jennings is committed to stopping illegal and unwanted calls. According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. These scam calls include Social Security Administration fraud against seniors, Amazon scams against consumers, and many other scams targeting all consumers, including some of our most vulnerable citizens. An estimated $29.8 billion dollars was stolen through scam calls in 2021. Most of this scam robocall traffic originates overseas. The Task Force is focused on shutting down the providers that profit from this illegal scam traffic and refuse to take steps to otherwise mitigate these scam calls.

Attorney General Jennings offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.

Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang-up and do not provide any personal information.

Contact the DOJ’s Consumer Protection Division at (800) 220-5424 or e-mail consumer.protection@delaware.gov