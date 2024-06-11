DE AG Kathy Jennings Reaches $700-million Settlement Against Johnson & Johnson

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and 42 other attorneys general have reached a $700-million nationwide settlement to resolve allegations related to the marketing of Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and body powder products that contain talc. The company allegedly promoted and misled consumers in ads related to the safety and purity of some of its talc powder products. As part of the lawsuit, Johnson & Johnson will stop the manufacture and sale of its baby powder and body powder products that contain talc in the US. Delaware will receive $4.9-million from the settlement, which is pending judicial approval.

Additional information from the AG’s release:

Johnson & Johnson sold such products for over a hundred years. After the coalition of states began investigating, the company stopped distributing and selling these products in the United States and more recently ended global sales. While this lawsuit targeted the deceptive marketing of these products, numerous other lawsuits filed by private plaintiffs in class actions raised allegations that talc causes serious health issues including mesothelioma and ovarian cancer.

Under the consent judgment, Johnson & Johnson:

Has ceased and not resumed the manufacturing, marketing, promotion, sale, and distribution of all baby and body powder products and cosmetic powder products that contain talcum powder, including, but not limited to, Johnson’s Baby Powder and Johnson & Johnson’s Shower to Shower (“Covered Products”) in the United States.

Shall permanently stop the manufacture of any Covered Products in the United States either directly, or indirectly through any third party.

Shall permanently stop the marketing and promotion of any Covered Products in the United States either directly, or indirectly through any third party.

Shall permanently stop the sale or distribution any Covered Products in the United States either directly, or indirectly through any third party.

“This settlement underscores our commitment to protecting Delawareans and holding companies accountable, irrespective of their size, when they attempt to deceive our citizens,” said Attorney General Jennings. “Companies prioritizing profits over the safety of Delawareans will be held to account.”



