DE AG Puts Landlords in Violation of the DE Residential Landlord/Tenant Code on Notice

Delaware AG Kathy Jennings is putting landlords on notice. In an open letter Jennings is highlighting commonly seen illegal lease provisions in residential leases – and that these leases must comply with the State’s Residential Landlord/Tenant Code, which ensures that tenants are not exploited. Jennings says that the DOJ will continue to monitor residential leases to ensure that tenants’ rights are protected.

Additional information from AG Jennings:

Attorney General Jennings stated: “Landlords have tremendous power over their tenants. The Residential Landlord/Tenant Code sets rules of the road to ensure that tenants are not exploited. The presence of prohibited or unenforceable provisions in a lease can dissuade tenants from enforcing their rights and may constitute an unfair practice under the Consumer Fraud Act. With this letter, landlords are on notice that it is their responsibility to comply with the law.

A copy of the open letter can be found at https://attorneygeneral. delaware.gov/wp-content/ uploads/sites/50/2024/10/2024- 12-22-Open-Letter-to- Landlords.pdf .