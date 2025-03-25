DE AG Urges Delawareans to Protect Genetic Information after 23andMe Files for Bankruptcy

23andMe has filed for bankruptcy and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings is encouraging Delawareans who used the company’s genetic testing services to delete data from the company’s genetic database. 23andMe is looking to sell its genetic database through bankruptcy to the highest bidder – which Jennings says is an unacceptable risk. You should submit your deletion requests soon – as there is no guarantee how long the company will continue to accept them as the bankruptcy process moves forward.

Additional information from AG Jennings:

“Your genetic profile is the most personal of personal information,” said AG Jennings. “But my office has learned 23andMe may seek to sell its genetic database through bankruptcy to the highest bidder. That is an unacceptable risk. Delawareans should act now to protect their genetic information.”

Delawareans who used the testing service should submit their deletion requests soon, Jennings said, because though the company is continuing to accept deletion requests, there is no guarantee how long the company will continue to do so as the bankruptcy process proceeds. Once the bankruptcy process concludes, the genetic data that has not been deleted will either be controlled by 23andMe’s new owner or sold off as an asset.

Users of 23andMe’s services can request deletion of their data here.

Delawareans can also learn more about their data privacy rights at privacy.delaware.gov