DE Army National Guard Members Preparing to Deploy to Kosovo

Delaware Army National Guard troops will leave New Castle later this month for deployment in Kosovo.  This is in support of NATOs KFOR mission – an ongoing peace-support operation in the region since 1999.  Governor John Carney and Delaware’s Congressional delegation were on hand Sunday morning for a deployment ceremony for the over 50 members of A & D Companies of the 238th Aviation Regiment, who will provide UH-60 Blackhawk transport for VIPs and troops – as well as personnel to ensure the helicopters are maintained. 