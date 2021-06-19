DE Budget Bill Introduced Friday; On Tuesday’s House Agenda

Delaware budget writers got more good news after the latest DEFAC meeting Friday. They have estimated an increase in revenues by $71.5-million compared to the forecast from last month. The State House on Friday introduced a $4.771-billion dollar budget to the General Assembly. HB 250 is $246-million more than the one it replaces. HB 251, was also released Friday – and introduces $221.1-million in additional one-time spending. Both bills are in the House Appropriations Committee and are on the House Agenda for Tuesday.

HOUSE BILL 250 HOUSE BILL 251