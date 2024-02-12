DE Caucus on Aging to Hold Inaugural Meeting in Dover on Thursday

The newly formed Caucus on Aging will hold its inaugural meeting on Thursday (Feb 15) in the House Hearing Room at Legislative Hall. The meeting begins at 11am – and is open to the public – you can attend in person or virtually. This is a bipartisan forum that will meet regularly to discuss issues affecting the continuum of care available to seniors and their caregivers in the First State. The Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities will give a presentation on Delaware’s aging population and the services available to them.

REGISTRATION: In Person: http://tinyurl.com/2wvyu53a

Virtual: http://tinyurl.com/5n7dp6cj

To help facilitate those efforts and produce better outcomes for all Delawareans, Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos and Rep. Kendra Johnson have announced the formation of the Caucus on Aging, a bipartisan forum that will meet regularly to discuss issues affecting the continuum of care available to seniors and their caregivers in the First State.

“As Delaware’s Baby Boom generation enters retirement and seniors from other states continue to relocate here for the low taxes and excellent quality of life, we need to do more to make sure our parents and grandparents are able to enjoy their senior years in safety and comfort,” Sen. Mantzavinos said.

“Since convening the Aging-In-Place Working Group in 2022 and the Long-Term Care and Memory Care Task Force in 2023, we’ve received a lot of interest from our fellow legislators, advocacy groups and families who want to help us continue our work on a wide array topics related to Delaware’s seniors,” he said. “The Caucus on Aging will provide a forum where we can discuss solutions, build consensus and drive the conversation forward.”

“I’m pleased we were able to create this important and bipartisan Caucus on Aging, as we can examine and resolve the pressing issues affecting the aging population and their caregivers across Delaware,” Rep. Kendra Johnson said.

“The array of services available will enable seniors to successfully age in their own homes and communities and improve the quality of long-term care facilities,” she said. “My commitment to both the senior population and their families hasn’t changed, as we owe it to all Delawareans to make improvements and overhauls to ensure that our seniors are receiving the level of care and attention they not only deserve, but are entitled to receive, either in their homes, or at a facility.”

WHO: Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos

Rep. Kendra Johnson

Members of the General Assembly

The Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities