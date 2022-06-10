DE Climate Change Measure Passed in State Senate

Legislation regarding climate change (SB 305) has been passed in the Delaware State Senate by a 13 to 6 vote. This measure will adopt a comprehensive approach to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases in Delaware by not less than 50% by 2030. According to the legislation, the Governor and DNREC will update the Climate Action Plan, which was issued last year, no later than the close of 2025 – and every 5 years after. The measure establishes the State Energy Office within DNREC – the Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy – which will be tasked with encouraging and promoting conservation of energy through reducing wasteful, uneconomical or inefficient uses of energy and promoting the use of renewable electric generation facilities and alternate energy technologies by residential and commercial consumers. SB 305 is now in the House Natural Resources Committee.

David T. Stevenson, Director of the Center for Energy & Environmental Policy at the Caesar Rodney Institute says SB 305 has “major problems.”