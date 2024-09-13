DE Coastal Cleanup is Saturday – Month-long Cleanup Underway

Saturday is the Delaware Coastal Cleanup. Over 1000 volunteers will clean up 45 sites statewide on both the ocean and bay shorelines and other areas. The cleanup is from 9am to noon and supports Governor John Carney’s “Keep Delaware Litter Free” initiative. Not just the state’s roadways – but the state’s beaches, waterways, natural areas and communities.

A month-long cleanup began on September 1st where residents and visitors are encouraged to pick up trash on days, times and locations of their choice throughout this month.