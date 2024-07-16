DE Coastal Cleanup Set for September 14 – Several Ways to Volunteer

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host the 37th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 14 to help keep the state’s beaches and waterways clean. Volunteers can register now to clean up from 9 a.m. to noon at one of the 45+ designated cleanup sites. Volunteer registration is available for this statewide event at de.gov/coastalcleanup.

The one-day Delaware Coastal Cleanup is part of a month-long cleanup campaign, starting Sept. 1, to clean up neighborhoods, outdoor spaces and waterways in the state. These efforts are in support of Governor John Carney’s Keep DE Litter Free initiative, which aims to reduce litter in Delaware. Last year, for the first time in the cleanup’s history, the event was canceled due to severe weather.

“This year, we are gathering volunteers and coming back stronger than ever, energizing our efforts to ensure that our beaches, waterways, natural areas, and parks are clean and litter free,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “We encourage volunteers to sign up now at the sites of their choice for Sept. 14.”

During the 2022 Coastal Cleanup, volunteers picked up 5,500 pounds of trash from waterways, wetlands and other natural areas. The top five trash items collected were: 7,671 cigarette butts; 2,921 plastic and glass beverage bottles and cans; 1,785 food containers; 846 plastic bags; and 381 balloons.

Delawareans and visitors are encouraged to make a difference all year long, not just in September, by continuing to clean up trash in your local area. Additional recommended ways to help keep our communities clean are:

Continuously pick up trash near your home and surrounding areas.

Carry out the trash you carry in.

Pack disposable gloves and bags to collect trash you find while enjoying a walk, hike or any outdoor activities.

Learn more at de.gov/recycling.

For the Sept. 14 coordinated cleanup, volunteers should sign up by Sunday, Sept. 1 on the Coastal Cleanup page at de.gov/coastalcleanup. Walkups are not encouraged due to volunteer site capacity limitations.

Site captains will be on site during the cleanup to sign in volunteers and give directions. Supplies like gloves, trash bags, paper data cards, and pens will be provided, though volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves and use digital data tools.

More information and volunteer registration can be found on the Delaware Coastal Cleanup webpage. Volunteers can also email questions to DNREC_Coastal_Cleanup@delaware.gov.