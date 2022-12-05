DE Congressional Delegation Announces $11 Million to Bolster DPH Workforce & Infrastructure

Delaware will receive over $11-million from the CDC to strengthen the state’s public health workforce and infrastructure. That announcement comes from Governor John Carney and Delaware’s Congressional Delegation – and the funding was made possible by the American Rescue Plan. DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik says the funding will allow expansion of the current public health workforce and allow further building on the enhanced infrastructure that was put in place during the pandemic. It will also strengthen the state’s capabilities to be able to respond to emerging health threats in the future.

Additional from the Press Release from US Senator Tom Carper:

Nationwide, the CDC is awarding $3.2 billion to help state, local, and territorial jurisdictions across the United States to provide the people, services, and systems needed to promote and protect health in U.S. communities. This includes $3 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, for jurisdictions to recruit, retain, and train their workforce, including critical frontline public health workers such as epidemiologists, contact tracers, laboratory scientists, community health workers, and data analysts.