DE Congressional Delegation Announces $25-million for Delaware Bay Beaches Restoration

Delaware’s Congressional Delegation has announced $25-million from the US Army Corps of Engineers for renourishment projects along Delaware’s bay beaches. This funding will help to restore beaches in Pickering Beach, Kitts Hummock, Bowers Beach, South Bowers Beach, Slaughter Beach, Prime Hook Beach and Lewes Beach. These projects were authorized through the Water Resources Development Act of 2022.

Sussex County Council approved a Memorandum Of Understanding with the Bay Beach Association at the end of January to put $30,000 towards the implementation of the WRDA. Funding will also come from Kent County.