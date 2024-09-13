DE Congressional Delegation Announces Nearly $9-million in Upgrades to Delaware Airports

Delaware’s Congressional Delegation today announced nearly $9-million in funding for the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Delaware Airpark in Dover and the Wilmington Airport. The funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and will help expand capacity, create jobs, support local and small businesses and grow Delaware’s economy. Delaware Coastal Airport Manager, Bob Bryant says this funding, over $3.4-million, will help with the parallel taxiway project.

Additional information from Delaware’s Congressional Delegation:

“Investing in Delaware’s airports provides more than just support for aviation – they are a hub for economic development in our three counties,” said Senator Carper. “These airports help us create a nurturing environment for businesses to grow and expand, and provide good-paying jobs for Delawareans.”

“Expanding and improving our state’s airports will help spur economic development in Delaware,” said Senator Coons, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “The investments being announced will ensure our airports remain attractive destinations for both commercial and general aviation. I am proud to have helped deliver this funding to Delaware’s airports.”

“From New Castle to Dover to Georgetown, the federal funding we’re announcing today will be instrumental in ensuring the durability of airports across our state,” said Congresswoman Blunt Rochester. “I’m proud to have worked alongside Senators Carper and Coons to secure these investments in general and commercial aviation that will help expand capacity, create jobs, support local and small businesses, and grow Delaware’s economy.”

“On behalf of the DRBA commissioners and staff, we would like to thank the Delaware congressional delegation for their collective efforts to secure vital funding to expand a taxiway at the Wilmington Airport and to enlarge the apron capacity to accommodate more based aircraft at Delaware Airpark,” said Thomas J. Cook, Executive Director, Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA).

“General aviation facilities rely on federal funding for infrastructure enhancements and security improvements, which provide the foundation required for continued aviation success and sustainable business development. Both the Wilmington Airport and Delaware Airpark are well-positioned for future growth and prosperity.”

“Sussex County appreciates the delegation’s continued support to improve and enhance Delaware Coastal Airport, and this funding will do just that with our parallel taxiway project,” said Robert Bryant, Airport Manager, Delaware Coastal Airport. “This multi-phase effort will ultimately make for a safer pattern for arriving and departing aircraft, eliminating the need for pilots and guests to cross existing taxiways to access the parking aprons, and increase the airport’s overall operation and efficiency.”

The Wilmington International Airport was awarded $3,270,000 to expand Taxiway B; the Delaware Coastal Airport was awarded $3,473,464 to construct a new paved taxiway, and the Delaware Airpark was awarded $2,022,391 to expand the existing Western Apron to accommodate more based aircraft.

The funding for these three projects in Delaware is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s announcement of over $2 billion in AIP grants for projects across the country. A portion of this funding is based off a formula that uses passenger volume, while additional discretionary funding is awarded on a competitive basis.