DE Coronavirus Hospitalizations Rising

On Friday, Delaware public health officials report 618 new positive coronavirus tests – with the bulk of them – over 400 in New Castle County. The fewest new positive tests were in Sussex County with 198. However the number of hospitalizations statewide has topped 300 – at 306 – with 36 of those people in critical condition. 158 are in New Castle County, 82 in Kent and 66 in Sussex. Public Health report no new deaths on Friday and over 1800 who received negative test results. Since March – over 398,000 Delawareans have tested negative for the virus.