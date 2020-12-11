DE Coronavirus Numbers – A Little Improvement, but Hospitalizations Still Rising

Information from the DPH Facebook page & My Healthy Community

Delaware’s coronavirus numbers remain elevated – but show a bit of improvement since Tuesday, when the number of new positive cases was over 900. The number of new positive cases on Thursday was 789 – with 404 in New Castle County, 211 in Sussex and 174 in Kent. The number of hospitalized with the virus has increased to 363 – a new high for the state. Sussex County has 67 – Kent has 66 and New Castle 230. There was 1 death from coronavirus on Thursday – from Sussex County. This person was in their 80s and did have underlying health conditions. The 7-day average of persons tested for coronavirus has decreased slightly as has the 7-day average for the number of positive tests – from 9.9% on Wednesday to 9.5% on Thursday. There were 2160 Delawareans who received negative test results bringing the total of negative tests since March to 412, 561.