DE Coronavirus Numbers & Hospitalizations Increasing Ahead of the Holidays

Governor John Carney had a pre-Christmas Covid-19 update Tuesday afternoon – with ChristianaCare COO, Dr. Sharon Kurfuerst and CEO and President of Beebe Healthcare, Dr. David Tam. All are asking you to mask up!

Delaware’s coronavirus numbers are up as the winter surge continues. The First State has a 7-day average of nearly 750 new cases and nearly 400 Delawareans who are hospitalized. In June of this year – Delaware saw it’s lowest hospitalizations – at 14. Hospitalizations have been increasing since August and between the Covid patients and non-covid patients – Delaware’s hospitals are at capacity. Dr. Kurfuerst says that the ChristianaCare facilities are at about 110% capacity and both Dr. Kurfuerst and Dr. Tam say their hospitals are now postponing certain non-urgent, elective surgeries. State health officials add that 71% of coronavirus hospitalizations are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.

During Tuesday’s update Governor Carney says that everyone needs to do what we can to slow the spread. That includes getting vaccinated – and getting the booster, wearing a mask and socially distance – even if you’re vaccinated, get tested for Covid-19 if you feel sick and get a flu shot!

Vaccinations have begun to pick up again ahead of the holidays – however the 18 to 34 year old group is still the lowest to be fully vaccinated – at just 40.1% – and only about 31% of all fully vaccinated Delawareans have gotten a booster shot.

Watch the full update on the video above.