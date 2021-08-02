DE Coronavirus Numbers on the Rise

Delaware Public Health is again posting daily coronavirus information on it’s Facebook page since the numbers have again started to rise in the First State. While the number of new positive cases has been up and down – they are somewhat higher than when Delaware’s State of Emergency ended on July 13th. There were 156 new positive cases in Delaware on July 31st – that number dropped to 125 on Monday. On July 13th – there were just 57 new positive cases statewide. New Castle County has the most new positive cases at 64 followed by Sussex County at 39 and Kent at 22.

Hospitalizations have been in the 30s since July 22 – but Monday Delaware hit 40 hospitalizations – the first time in the 40s since July 14th – and before that June 15th. New Castle County has 17 with 5 people critical, there are 16 in Sussex with one critical and Kent has 7 hospitalized with 4 critical.

On July 13th, the 7-day average for all positive tests for coronavirus was at 2.3% – Monday that number was at 3.9%. The 7-day average of all persons testing positive on July 13th was at 8.9% – Monday it was 16%.

On the positive side – there have been no deaths over the weekend – and vaccinations are still being administered with over 1100 people receiving a dose on Monday. However the number of all Delawareans fully vaccinated (by DPH statistics) is still below 50% – at 49.3%.