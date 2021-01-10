DE Coronavirus Numbers Remain Elevated

Information from DE Division of Public Health

The numbers remain elevated for positive coronavirus tests, hospitalizations and the number of deaths in Delaware. Public Health officials report 12 deaths on Friday – 6 of them were in Kent County, 4 in New Castle County and two in Sussex. All ranged in age from their 60 to 90s and five were residents of long-term care facilities.

There were 975 new positive cases of coronavirus – including 333 in Sussex County. Overall 64,475 Delawareans have received a positive test since last March. The number of hospitalizations is on the rise again – increasing by 13 to 464. Sussex County has the least at 102 followed by Kent County at 104. On Friday there were over 2260 Delawareans who received negative test results – bringing the total number since last March to 467,649.

While no additional doses of vaccine arrived in-state since Tuesday, over 8500 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given to Delawareans in the Phase 1-A group in the past week.

