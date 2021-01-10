DE Coronavirus Numbers Remain Elevated

The numbers remain elevated for positive coronavirus tests, hospitalizations and the number of deaths in Delaware. Public Health officials report 12 deaths on Friday – 6 of them were in Kent County, 4 in New Castle County and two in Sussex. All ranged in age from their 60 to 90s and five were residents of long-term care facilities.
There were 975 new positive cases of coronavirus – including 333 in Sussex County. Overall 64,475 Delawareans have received a positive test since last March. The number of hospitalizations is on the rise again – increasing by 13 to 464. Sussex County has the least at 102 followed by Kent County at 104. On Friday there were over 2260 Delawareans who received negative test results – bringing the total number since last March to 467,649.
While no additional doses of vaccine arrived in-state since Tuesday, over 8500 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given to Delawareans in the Phase 1-A group in the past week.
