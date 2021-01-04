DE Coronavirus Numbers Rising as Vaccine is Rolled Out

Following the holidays, Delaware’s coronavirus numbers continue to rise. After 2 days of no deaths from coronavirus – Public Health officials report 7 deaths on Sunday. All range in age from their 60s into their 90s and they all had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 7, 4 were from New Castle County and three from Sussex. There were 847 new positive cases of coronavirus reported Sunday – over 450 in New Castle County however Sussex reported 255. Hospitalizations increased by 9 to 432 – however Sussex County continues to have the fewest people hospitalized with the virus – with 92. Another 1800 people received negative virus results – bringing that total since last March to 459,087.

VACCINE UPDATE: Delaware received another over 1900 doses of coronavirus vaccine on Saturday – which brings the total number of doses to over 44,900 – the split between the Pfizer and the Moderna is about even. With the holidays, the number of doses administered has slowed down a bit – however to date – 14,265 people have received the vaccine. The majority of the doses have gone to people between the ages of 18 and 64. While the first phase of people to get the vaccine will continue – the Phase 1-B group – which includes people 65 and older and frontline essential workers – could begin to receive vaccinations later this month. The remainder of the Phase 1 group could see vaccinations beginning in mid-February. Vaccine supply will also play a large role in who gets the vaccinations and when. All who have already received the vaccine will need the second dose within 3 to 4 weeks of receiving the first.