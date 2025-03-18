DE Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges and Official Misconduct

A Correctional Officer at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna has been arrested after an official misconduct investigation by the Department of Correction and Delaware State Police. Delaware State Police were called to the Correctional Center on Sunday after the DOC learned that 27 year old Yesenia Martinez-Morales of Wilmington had smuggled over 5 grams of methamphetamines into the prison. Martinez-Morales is charged with several offenses:

Official Misconduct Position used to Engage in Criminal Conduct (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband Possess Illegal Narcotic or Prescription Medication with Intent to Deliver (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Martinez-Morales was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and was released on a $3500 unsecured bond.

Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor said: “The action taken by the Department of Correction to initiate this criminal investigation and to expand the investigation through Delaware State Police demonstrates our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our employees and incarcerated individuals and the facilities in which they work and live. Illicit and illegal contraband cannot be tolerated, and we are determined to reduce the threat by enforcing our high standards of professional integrity and by holding those responsible accountable for their conduct.”