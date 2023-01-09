DE Council on Shell Fisheries to Hold Hybrid Meeting Tonight at 7pm in Dover

Delaware’s Council on Shell Fisheries will hold a hybrid (in-person and virtual) meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 9. The Council will discuss various shellfish management issues, including oysters, blue crabs, and horseshoe crabs, and other shellfish topics. The in-person meeting will be held at the Kent Conservation District Building, 1679 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 and you must register if you plan to attend in person.

For information on registering to attend the meeting in-person, connecting to the meeting virtually and the meeting agenda, visit the Delaware Public Meeting Calendar at https://publicmeetings.delaware.gov/#/meeting/73957

For more information on Delaware shell fisheries, please call DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.