DE Democratic Caucus Elects Leadership

The House Democratic Caucus met Saturday to elect its leadership for the upcoming 152th General Assembly. Election Day brought five new members to the caucus – including 20th District Representative Stell Parker Selby of Milton – and boosted the number of women to a record 15 of 26 members. 14 District Representative Pete Schwartzkopf of Rehoboth Beach was selected as speaker-elect, Representative Valerie Longhurst as Majority Leader. And Representative Melissa Minor-Brown as Majority Whip. This is the first time the caucus has elected two women in leadership. The speaker is elected by the full House – and that will take place on January 10.