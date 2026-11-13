DE Department of Ag Announces $1.5-million Program to Combat Deer Damage

A pilot program is being developed by the Delaware Department of Ag that will help farmers who are looking to prevent significant deer damage during the 2027 growing season. The program is funded through the FY 2027 Bond Bill – but farmers should take steps now to reduce the deer population on their land in preparation for the program in the new year. The $1.5-million Delaware Deer Crop Damage Indemnity Program requires eligible farmers to register at an appropriate level with the deer damage assistance program run by DNREC. More info can be found at the de.gov/deerdamage webpage.

One general firearm deer hunting season is underway and runs through November 22. The next is January 16 through 24th. Other seasons will be upcoming through the end of January.

Additional information from DDA:

Delaware features two general firearm deer hunting seasons, with one this month. The November season for shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, straight-walled rifles and archery runs through Sunday, Nov. 22. The January season is set for Jan. 16-24, 2027. In addition to the two general firearm seasons upcoming, there is a special season in December targeting antlerless deer only, and two other firearm seasons in January. The state’s overall deer season runs through Jan. 31, 2027.

“We have heard pleas from farmers for more than three decades on deer-damage issues,” Delaware Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton said. “All landowners and producers are encouraged to take as much advantage as possible of the upcoming hunting season windows provided through DNREC as well as their enhanced deer damage initiatives. Governor Meyer and the General Assembly have targeted this problem and DDA is developing the indemnity program so that the parameters are clear, comprehensive, and equitable. It is essential that farmers and landlords address herd reduction in the most effective way for their situations.”

“DNREC has worked with the Department of Agriculture on steps to expand farmer participation in the deer damage assistance program, which allows additional hunting for deer outside normal seasons due to demonstrated impact to crops,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said. “The opportunity provided in the deer damage program only works if farmers actually harvest more deer, which is why DNREC is pleased that DDA is building herd reduction into the parameters of the damage indemnity program.”

DDA encourages interested individuals to attend the Deer Damage Session during the 2027 Delaware Ag Week schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. The session will include a presentation and panel discussion, including DCDIP details. See more details at the Delaware Ag Week website: https://www.udel.edu/academics/colleges/canr/cooperative-extension/sustainable-production/delaware-ag-week/.

Details on the application process, eligibility requirements for the pilot program, and deadlines are being finalized by DDA and will be available soon.