DE Department of Justice Secures Lengthy Prison Sentence for Violent Gun offender

A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison for the murder of Charles “Jaimie” Kupidlowski in Felton in 2023. On June 17th, Steven M. Smith of Centreville, MD, pled guilty in Kent County Superior Court to Murder 2nd Degree and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Smith, who is 37 years old, was immediately sentenced to 35 years in prison followed by descending levels of probation. According to information from the Delaware Department of Justice, on April 26th, 2023, Steven Smith approached Charles Kupidlowski while driving his pickup truck outside of a home on Reeves Crossing Road in Felton. Smith opened fire and shot Kupidlowski from his moving vehicle before fleeing the area. Kupidlowski was pronounced dead at the scene.