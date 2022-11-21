DE DHSS to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits on Nov. 23

Emergency Benefits for November for eligible Delaware households will be issued by the Division of Social Services on Wednesday, November 23rd. These benefits will be issued as part of SNAP and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and General Assistance.

Additional information from DHSS Press Release:

The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards Wednesday, Nov. 23. Eligible TANF and GA households will receive an emergency cash benefit check on or after Wednesday, Nov. 23.

All households with open SNAP cases will receive at least $95 in emergency food benefits, to be issued as follows:

SNAP households receiving the maximum food benefit amount for their household size or a prorated initial benefit will receive $95 in emergency food benefits. SNAP households with a calculated emergency food benefit amount less than $95 will have their emergency benefit increased to $95. SNAP households with a calculated emergency benefit amount of $95 or more will continue to receive the calculated emergency benefit amount to increase the household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size.

The emergency assistance for TANF and GA families will increase a household’s monthly benefit for each program up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. Households that already receive the maximum TANF or GA benefit amount or that have a prorated benefit in the month of November are not eligible for the November emergency cash funds.



The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) has issued emergency benefits each month to eligible households since March 2020.

An estimated 59,600 Delaware households will receive the emergency SNAP allotment in November, totaling about $12 million in emergency food benefits for the month.

An estimated 165 households will be eligible to receive emergency cash assistance benefits in November, totaling about $21,250 in emergency benefits for the month.

In addition to the emergency benefits, households will receive their regular benefits for November on the usual issuance dates.

For more information about DSS’s benefit programs in response to the pandemic, go to the division’s webpage. To screen for and apply for benefits, go to DHSS’ online application portal Delaware ASSIST or call 1-866-843-7212.