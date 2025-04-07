DE Division of Gaming Enforcement Shuts Down Illegal Online Slots Platform

An illegal online slots platform has been issued a cease and desist order after an investigation by the Delaware Division of Gaming Enforcement into VGW Luckyland, Inc. The investigation showed that VGW Luckyland, Inc. was operating illegal online gaming – but misrepresented its services to Delaware officials as a promotional sweepstakes. However – players were able to purchase coins for casino-style games leading to potential cash winnings. Real-money games offered by an unlicensed entity violate the Delaware Constitution, Delaware Penal Code and the Delaware Gaming Competitiveness Act of 2012. The Cease and Desist order is effective April 2, 2025 – Delaware residents can no longer participate in VGW Luckyland’s unlicensed online gaming platforms.

Additional information from DE Department of Safety and Homeland Security:

The DGE and Delaware Lottery emphasize the importance of legal and responsible gaming practices to protect residents. Unregulated gaming poses significant risks, including limited withdrawal options and potential exposure to cybercrime, identity theft, and fraud. Officials caution that unauthorized online gaming has become a prime target for schemes where cybercriminals attempt to steal not only your money, but personal information, bank account details, and other personal information. Gaming on these unregulated sites can expose players to serious risks such as unauthorized transactions, identity theft, or other types of fraud. Unlike regulated Delaware Casinos, these illegal platforms don’t follow any oversight or consumer protection rules.

Some of these unregulated websites can give the false impression that they are legitimate by copying the branding of Delaware Casinos. They may employ tactics such as using similar-sounding names, matching logos, and lookalike URLs to appear legitimate. This can make it harder for consumers to tell a legal platform from a fake one.

In addition to compromising consumer protection, illegal sites result in significant tax revenue losses for the state. Websites claiming to offer legal games of chance should be viewed with suspicion. It is important to remember that just because you can download an app, visit the website, and play the games, it does not mean it is a legitimate and legal gaming platform. Delaware residents are urged to exercise caution and only engage with online gaming platforms at authorized Delaware Casinos. Please visit https://www.delottery.com to verify legal sites.