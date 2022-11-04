DE Division of Substance Abuse & Mental Health Looking for Personal Stories from DE Families Who Lost Loved Ones to Overdose

The Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, in collaboration with the Lt. Governor’s Office and the Delaware Art Museum, is looking for your stories and photos from Delaware families who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses. The submissions will be used to create an emotional and educational exhibition to help reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorder. Delaware’s exhibition will be held June 1, 2023 through December 3, 2023 at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington.

Additional Information from Press Release:

Delaware individuals and families are asked to submit three photos of their loved ones and to fill out a questionnaire through an online portal operated by INTO LIGHT Project, a national nonprofit that creates art exhibitions using the submissions as a way to change the conversation about drug addiction, educate the public, and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 15. There is no cost to families to participate.

Using the submitted photos, INTO LIGHT Project’s professional artists will create original graphite portraits of each of the 41 individuals who will be part of the exhibition. Each portrait is framed and accompanied by a narrative depicting the individual’s life as told by their loved ones. After the exhibition ends, the portraits are gifted to the families.

To accurately reflect the breadth of individuals lost to drug overdoses and substance use disorder in Delaware, the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health is seeking a diverse group of submissions from Delaware families. Families are included on a first-come, first-served basis. Delaware families who are interested in submitting an application on behalf of their loved one to INTO LIGHT Project, should visit: https://intolightproject.org/DE.