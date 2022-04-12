DE DMV’s On the Go Trailer – Now Open for Business

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV)’s DMV on the Go trailer is officially open for business.

The new trailer features updated stations, ADA accessible capabilities and performs all transactions as a traditional DMV except for inspections, road exams, driver improvement and uninsured motorist. This alternative to brick-and-mortar DMV locations allows customers who may not be able to travel to traditional DMV locations to complete necessary DMV services right in their neighborhood.

DMV On the Go trailer / Image courtesy DelDOT

DMV on the Go locations through October 31, 2022:

Tuesdays from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

DART First State of Delaware

119 Lower Beech Street

Wilmington, DE 19805

Thursdays from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Big Lots Plaza

820 Norman Eskridge Highway

Seaford, DE 19973

More DMV on the Go locations will be coming soon.

Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski commented, “Our new and improved DMV on the Go will provide a convenient way for residents to take care of their DMV needs without traveling to one of our four primary facilities. This new mobile facility will allow us to continue visiting locations across the state for years to come!”

“Not everyone has the means to simply get in their car and drive to a DMV location when they need to renew their drivers license, change their address or complete another transaction. With DMV on the Go, we can bring these services to our residents,” said Director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Jana Simpler. “We are literally bringing the DMV to them.”

For more ways to access DMV services click here or visit dmv.de.gov. Customers can complete more than 20 transactions online at mydmv.delaware.gov/ including Delaware driver license, identification, and vehicle registration renewals, as well as address changes.