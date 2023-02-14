DE Downstate Pond Trout Season Starts March 4 & 5

Downstate pond trout season begins in Delaware just before sunrise on Sunday, March 5. However for youth anglers under the age of 15 – their season begins at 7am on Saturday, March 4th. Tidbury Pond near Dover and Newton Pond near Greenwood will be stocked and open for trout fishing – pending pond ice conditions that might prevent either stocking or fishing and stocked ponds will be closed to all fishing from February 18th through March 3rd. Anglers do need a Delaware fishing license unless exempt, a Delaware Trout Stamp is required through April 1, unless the angler is exempt. The daily possession limit is 6 trout.

Additional information from DNREC: Each pond will be stocked by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife with more than 300 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbow trout before opening day, with a second stocking to follow in mid-March. Trophy-sized trout weighing two or more pounds will be included in the stocking as an added attraction for trout anglers.

Trout anglers planning to fish Tidbury Pond or Newton Pond should note the following rules and regulations:

A Delaware fishing license is required, unless an angler is exempt

A Delaware trout stamp is required through April 1, unless an angler is exempt

The daily possession limit is six trout

Proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help purchase trout for stocking the next year. This popular fishery is also supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that are generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware’s trout season in upstate streams will open Saturday, April 1 with a youth-only day, followed by the opening of the regular trout season for all anglers on Sunday, April 2.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license or trout stamp online, visit de.gov/fishinglicense. Additional information about fishing in Delaware, including license and trout stamp requirements, is available in the 2023 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide also is available in printed form from license agents throughout the state.