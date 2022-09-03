DE ELECTIONS: Early Voting
September 3, 2022/
Early Voting Sites for 2022 Primary Election
Sussex County
- Millville Community Center: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville DE 19967
- Lewes Fire Department Station #2: 32198 Janice Rd, Lewes DE 19958
- Laurel Fire Hall: 205 W. 10th St, Laurel DE 19956
- Dept of Elections-Warehouse (Georgetown): 542 South Bedford St, Georgetown DE 19947
- Dept of Elections-Warehouse (Seaford): 200 Allen St, Seaford DE 19973
Kent County
- Frederica Senior Center: 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946
- Houston Fire Company: 143 Broad St, Houston DE 19954
- Dept of Elections-Kent County Office: 100 Enterprise Place Suite 5, Dover DE 19904
New Castle County
- Gunning Bedford Middle School: 801 Cox Neck Rd, New Castle DE 19720
- Claymont Community Center: 3301 Green St, Claymont DE 19703
- Dept of Elections-Warehouse (New Castle): 220 Lisa Dr, New Castle DE 19720
- Hudson State Service Center: 501 Ogletown Rd, Newark DE 19711
- Shipyard Shops: 912 Justison St, Wilmington DE 19801
