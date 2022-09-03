DE ELECTIONS: Early Voting

September 3, 2022/Mari Lou

sussex-environmental

Early Voting Sites for 2022 Primary Election

Sussex County

  • Millville Community Center: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville DE 19967
  • Lewes Fire Department Station #2: 32198 Janice Rd, Lewes DE 19958
  • Laurel Fire Hall: 205 W. 10th St, Laurel DE 19956
  • Dept of Elections-Warehouse (Georgetown): 542 South Bedford St, Georgetown DE 19947
  • Dept of Elections-Warehouse (Seaford): 200 Allen St, Seaford DE 19973

Kent County

  • Frederica Senior Center: 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946
  • Houston Fire Company: 143 Broad St, Houston DE 19954
  • Dept of Elections-Kent County Office: 100 Enterprise Place Suite 5, Dover DE 19904

New Castle County

  • Gunning Bedford Middle School: 801 Cox Neck Rd, New Castle DE 19720
  • Claymont Community Center: 3301 Green St, Claymont DE 19703
  • Dept of Elections-Warehouse (New Castle): 220 Lisa Dr, New Castle DE 19720
  • Hudson State Service Center: 501 Ogletown Rd, Newark DE 19711
  • Shipyard Shops: 912 Justison St, Wilmington DE 19801

NOTE: There is NO early voting on September 4th & 5th
whartons-landscaping
Posted in