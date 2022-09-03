DE ELECTIONS: General Information

VOTER REGISTRATION:

Available through Election Day, November 8 – Click here to register

You can also use this to check on your current registration in case of changes from the recent redistricting. It will show your polling location, how you’ve voted in the past, sample ballot for the current election, request a vote by mail or absentee ballot, cancel your registration and more.

ELECTION DATES:

Delaware Primary Election – Tuesday, September 13 – 7am to 8pm

Delaware General Election – Tuesday, November 8 – 7am to 8pm

ELECTION TOOLS:

These are “LookUp Tools” to find out who your Federal & Statewide Election Officials are, find out what districts you live in (remember things have changed since redistricting!) and polling places and early voting sites.

Delaware changed its voting machines in 2019 and it’s been slow-going for many people to understand how they work. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE VOTING MACHINES

SIGN UP TO WORK AT THE POLLS!

The State of Delaware needs more than 3,200 poll workers to staff polling places for the General Election. This is a unique opportunity to serve your community by participating in the electoral process! CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE

STILL HAVE QUESTIONS?

