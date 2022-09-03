DE ELECTIONS: Vote by Mail

Delaware now offers Vote By Mail, which permits a voter to request and to be sent a ballot by mail that may be voted and returned by mail. No reason is needed to Vote By Mail. Postage for the ballot envelope containing the voted ballot is paid by the Department of Elections.



Secure Drop Box Locations

Mail Ballot Drop Boxes are located in the publicly accessible areas at each State of Delaware Department of Elections location listed below.

Secure Drop Boxes are available during office hours (Monday-Friday, 8AM-4:30PM) and will remain available to access if offices are working extended hours.

Sussex County

119 North Race Street, Georgetown, DE 19947

542 S Bedford Street*, Georgetown, DE 19947

200 Allen Street*, Seaford, DE 19973

Kent County

100 Enterprise Place Suite 5, Dover, DE 19904

905 South Governors Avenue Suite 170, Dover, DE 19904

New Castle County

Carvel State Office Building: Drop Box in lobby and Drop Box in Suite 400, 820 North French Street Suite 400, Wilmington, DE 19801

220 Lisa Drive, New Castle, DE 19720

*Available during Early Voting Hours only. Please check schedule at https://elections.delaware.gov/information/elections/votinglocations.shtml

INSTRUCTIONS FOR VOTING BY MAIL

What are the deadlines for Voting By Mail?

– Request a Vote By Mail Ballot not later than seven (7) days prior to the election

– Return the voted ballot to the Elections office for your county by the close of polls – 8pm – on Election Day

How Do I Request a Vote By Mail Ballot?

– Complete the Vote By Mail application

– Print the application

– Complete and return the application

– Include required identification information on Vote By Mail Application

– Request a Vote By Mail ballot on iVote.

NOTE: Vote By Mail Ballots may be mailed out starting thirty (30) days prior to an election.

What Do I Do When I Receive My Ballot?

– Read the Instructions for completing your ballot (look for the letters pdf in a box)

– Complete your ballot and place it in the ballot envelope

– Seal the ballot envelope

– Sign the ballot envelope to affirm the voter oath on the envelope

– Include one of the following REQUIRED identification information in box stamped on lower left of back of envelope:

Last four (4) digits of voter’s social security number

Delaware Driver’s License number

Delaware State ID number

Place security label over identification information provided

How Do I Return My Voted Ballot?

– Return the ballot to the Department of Elections office for your county

– Place the ballot envelope in the U.S. Mail

– Drop the ballot in a secure ballot drop box at the Department of Elections office for your county

– Secure ballot drop box locations are listed at the top of this page.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS :

Vote By Mail applications must include required identification information. A voter MUST include one of the following:

Last four (4) digits of voter’s social security number

Delaware Driver’s License number

Delaware State ID number

When returning a Vote By Mail ballot envelope, in order for the ballot to be counted, be sure to:

– Seal the ballot envelope

– Sign the ballot envelope to affirm the voter oath on the envelope

– Include one of the following REQUIRED identification information:

Last four (4) digits of voter’s social security number

Delaware Driver’s License number

Delaware State ID number

QUESTIONS?

Contact the Vote by Mail team in your County.

Sussex – Phone: 302-856-5367

Email: votebymailsc@delaware.gov

Kent – Phone: 302-739-4498

Email: votebymailkc@delaware.gov

New Castle – Phone: 302-577-3464

Email: votebymailncc@delaware.gov