DE Electric Car Mandate Town Halls begin Tuesday in Millsboro

A series of Town Hall meetings on the Delaware Electric Car Mandate will be held – thee first one in Sussex County on Tuesday, March 21 at Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro. Beginning in 2025 it will become increasingly more difficult to purchase a gasoline powered car or small truck. The regulations are being prepared by DNREC – and will NOT go before the General Assembly. Several expert speakers have been invited to discuss climate, electric cars and the mandate.