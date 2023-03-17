DE Electric Car Mandate Town Halls begin Tuesday in Millsboro

March 17, 2023/Mari Lou

A series of Town Hall meetings on the Delaware Electric Car Mandate will be held – thee first one in Sussex County on Tuesday, March 21 at Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro. Beginning in 2025 it will become increasingly more difficult to purchase a gasoline powered car or small truck. The regulations are being prepared by DNREC – and will NOT go before the General Assembly. Several expert speakers have been invited to discuss climate, electric cars and the mandate.

Click to RSVP to the Town Hall you plan to attend
