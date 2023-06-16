DE Employment Shows Some Improvement

Unemployment in Delaware remains above the national rate of 3.7% for May – which is an increase of 3-tenths of a percent from April. Delaware’s unemployment rate for May is 4.2% – the lowest since just prior to the Covid pandemic in February 2020. In Sussex County the rate is at 3.8% – a drop of 2-tenths of a percent from April.

The number of employed workers increased by 2300 – continuing the over-the-month upward trend that began last December. In May about 2000 workers were added to Delaware’s labor force – the largest monthly gain since December 2020.

Monthly Labor Review for May