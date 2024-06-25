DE End of Life Options Act Passes House & Senate; Waits for Governor’s Signature

The Delaware Senate has approved House Bill 140 – the Ron Silverio/Heather Block Delaware End of Life Options Act. The measure will allow terminally ill adults in Delaware to have the option to obtain prescription medication that they can decide to take if their suffering becomes unbearable – so they can die peacefully in their sleep. The Senate on a second attempt voted 11 to 10 to approve the measure. The measure was passed in the State House in April with a 21 to 16 vote with 4 absent.

House Bill 140 is now waiting for the Governor’s signature.