DE Fire Marshal’s Office: Change Your Clocks, Test Your Batteries This Sunday

As we change their clocks this Sunday, March 10th (spring forward), the Delaware State Fire Marshal would like to remind you also to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and test them to ensure they are working. Smoke detectors are required to be installed in every home, as properly installed and maintained smoke detectors save lives.

Additional Information from the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office:

Smoke detectors should be installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area,

and on every level of the home. Smoke detectors should be placed on the ceiling or

high on a wall in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. To maintain

smoke detectors with 10-year lithium-ion batteries, it is recommended to use a

vacuum or compressed air to clean the chamber as needed. If the unit chirps,

warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke detector. Smoke detectors

with any other type of battery source (ex. 9-volt) require a new battery at least once

a year. If the smoke detector chirps, warning that the battery is low, be sure to

replace the battery immediately. Regardless of the battery source, ALL smoke

detectors shall be replaced every 10 years.



Did you know in a home fire, you could have less than 2 minutes to escape once the

smoke detector sounds? When testing your smoke detector this weekend, use this

time as an opportunity to create and practice your family’s home escape plan.

Draw a map of your home, including all doors and windows, with everyone in the

home present. Locate two ways out of every room. Discuss your plan as a family

and choose a safe meeting place outdoors in front of your home to meet in the

event of a fire. Once the plan is in place, push the test button to sound the smoke

detector, and start your family home fire drill. It is critical that all residents and

guests are prepared to leave immediately in the event of fire!



For more information regarding smoke detectors and the smoke detector law,

please visit our website https://statefiremarshal.delaware.gov/special-

programs/smoke-detectors/.

For more information on home fire escape plans, please visit

https://www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/home-fires/prepare-for-fire/home-fire-

escape-plans/.