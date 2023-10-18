DE Flags Lowered to Half-staff Thursday- Friday to Honor DE Capitol Police Sgt Darold Weber, Jr

Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities on Thursday, October 19, 2023, until end of day Friday, October 20, 2023, to honor Delaware Capitol Police Sergeant Darold W. Weber Jr. Sergeant Weber died October 5, 2023, after suffering a medical emergency while on duty at the New Castle County Courthouse. Sergeant Weber had served with the Capitol Police for 17 years. Including his previous tenure with the Dover Police Department, Clayton Police Department and Smyrna Police Department, Sergeant Weber had more than 45 years combined service to the citizens of Delaware.

Local governments, businesses, and Delawareans are encouraged to lower flags as a mark of respect for Sergeant Weber.