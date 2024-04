Image courtesy Doherty Funeral Homes, Inc.

Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to half-staff at all state facilities through sunset on Saturday, April 20 to honor former State Senator Robert Marshall, who died on March 30. Senator Marshall was a member of the Army National Guard and served in the Delaware State Senate representing the 3rd District from 1978 to 2018.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday in Wilmington. Senator Marshall was 77.