DE Flags to be Lowered on Tuesday for Former State Senator Myrna Bair

Former Delaware State Senator Myrna Bair passed on January 29, 2024, and Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities the morning of Tuesday, February 6 and returned to full staff at the close of business on Wednesday, February 7 as a mark of respect for Mrs. Bair and her service to Delaware.

Mrs. Bair was a Delaware State Senator from 1980-2000 and served as the Minority Leader for fourteen years and Minority Whip for two years.

Governor Carney also released the following statement:

“I was sad to learn of the passing of Senator Myrna Bair. She was a trailblazer for women in state government, serving as the only woman in legislative leadership as the Minority Leader for 14 years and Minority Whip for two. She advocated for women and families in Legislative Hall, helping to found the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and their Families (DSCYF) and the Office of the Child Advocate. She also started the Women’s Leadership Development Program at the University of Delaware. Her advocacy and motto – ‘government should make sense’ – have had a positive impact on Delaware. She will be sorely missed.”