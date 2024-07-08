DE Flags to be Lowered Saturday for Former 12th District State Senator Dorinda “Dori” Connor

Former DE Senator Dorinda Connor

Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities on Saturday, July 13, 2024, to honor former 12th District State Senator Dorinda “Dori” Connor on the day of her interment. She passed away on Sunday, June 30th after a 10 year battle with Parkinsons. Click here for Dori Connor’s obituary and funeral information.

Comment from Governor Carney:

“Tracey and I were saddened to hear of the loss of Dori Connor. Dori and her husband Bob were quite a team – working together to better greater New Castle for decades. They were respected educators and legislators. They worked to make government more transparent and responsive to the concerns of ordinary people. As a Delaware State Senator, Dori was a champion of people with disabilities and victims of crimes. She represented all her constituents well. She always had a big smile and a pleasant word for everyone she worked with. Her spirit and goodwill will be missed. Our thoughts go out to Dori’s sons and friends during this difficult time.”