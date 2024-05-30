DE Flags to be Lowered to Half-Staff on Day of Interment for Orlando “Lonnie” George

Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities on Monday, June 3rd, to honor former Speaker of the House and President of Delaware Technical Community College, Orlando “Lonnie” George, on the day of his interment.

Statement from Governor Carney:

“Tracey and I were saddened to hear about Lonnie George’s passing. A Wilmington native with a strong Italian heritage, Lonnie became the first in his family to attend college. He understood the value of strong education and dedicated his career to making sure young people had the opportunity to succeed. He was committed to Delaware Tech, starting as a math instructor and ending his career as the fourth President of the institution. He was also devoted to public service as an elected official in his hometown of Wilmington. He was elected to City Council and the Delaware House of Representatives, where he served as Speaker and Chairman of the Joint Finance Committee. He navigated challenging financial times for the state. He passed along this commitment to public service to his daughter, former Representative Melanie George Smith, who later took on his role as Co-Chair of the JFC. Most importantly, Lonnie was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts go out to Lonnie’s friends and family. His legacy will be found in every corner of the state for generations to come.”