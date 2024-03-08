DE Flags to Half-Staff for Former State Senator Robert Voshell of Milford

Image courtesy Rogers Hovatter Funeral Home

Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities through sunset on Saturday to honor Korean War veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Robert Voshell on the day of his interment. He worked at the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, retiring as director after 40 years with the state. In 1992 Voshell ran for State Senate when then Senator Ruth Ann Minner decided to run for Lt. Governor. He served in the State Senate from 1993 to 1998. He died on Friday, March 1st after a long illness. He was 90.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9 at noon at Avenue United Methodist Church in Milford with visitation from 9am until noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veteran’s Blvd. or to Avenue UMC, 20 N Church Street.